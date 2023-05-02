Cardano (ADA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $202.48 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and $202.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.52 or 0.06527900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00058558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,811,667,768 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

