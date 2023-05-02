Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

