CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. CareDx accounts for about 3.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 2.79% of CareDx worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after buying an additional 401,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 314,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 266.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $484,947 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

