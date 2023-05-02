CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CareMax Stock Performance

CMAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 309,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,407. The stock has a market cap of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareMax

In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CareMax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CareMax by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMAX shares. TD Cowen downgraded CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

