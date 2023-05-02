Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,079.0 days.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.2 %

Cargojet stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $122.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.