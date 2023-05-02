Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$127.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CGJTF traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $122.28.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

