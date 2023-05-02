Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 price objective (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.91.

TSE CJT traded up C$0.56 on Tuesday, hitting C$106.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.253775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

