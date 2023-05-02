Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSL opened at $216.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.09. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Insider Activity

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 195,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 67.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.