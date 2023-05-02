Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 406,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $442.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

