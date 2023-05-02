Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given “Maintains” Rating at 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.07.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.6 %

CARR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.