Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.04% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,480. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 128.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Casa Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

