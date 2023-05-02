Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

