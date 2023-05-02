Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.61

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 53465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.