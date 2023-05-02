CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Update

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

CBAK Energy Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 70,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,126. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.62.

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 340,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

