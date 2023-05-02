CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,012,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 656,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,520. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

