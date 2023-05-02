CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 1,117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,033.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $46.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

About CCL Industries

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Articles

