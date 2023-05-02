CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 1,117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,033.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $46.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

