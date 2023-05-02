CECO Environmental (CECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 1.6 %

CECO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $602,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Liner bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,608,249.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

