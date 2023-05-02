Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.70.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

