CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 117.62 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The stock has a market cap of £337.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,860.00 and a beta of 0.39. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.00).

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($9,820.09). In other news, insider Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani sold 1,800,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50), for a total value of £2,160,000 ($2,698,650.67). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,820.09). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 132,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,578,031. Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

