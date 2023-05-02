Cepton (CPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Cepton has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 364.29% and a net margin of 126.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CPTN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Cepton has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In other Cepton news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,825,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock worth $291,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cepton by 460.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cepton

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.