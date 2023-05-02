Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 9,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.