ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ChampionX Stock Down 4.8 %

CHX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. 1,682,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,372. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

