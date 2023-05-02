Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 3.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,310. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

