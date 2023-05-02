Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,711. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.