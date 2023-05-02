Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the quarter. Meros Investment Management LP owned 3.21% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

