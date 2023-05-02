Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 184,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a P/E ratio of 206.24 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 560.11%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

