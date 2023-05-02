Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 184,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a P/E ratio of 206.24 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 560.11%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

