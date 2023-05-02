Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,685. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

