Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 333,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 76,837 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

