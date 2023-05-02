Chegg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,683 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 3,251 put options.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Trading Down 48.5 %

CHGG stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.