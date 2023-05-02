Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. 2,018,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.