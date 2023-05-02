Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.15-$6.35 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading

