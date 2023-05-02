Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.