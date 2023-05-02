Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.55. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after buying an additional 2,446,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $73,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 278,887 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 920,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

