Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
CD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.55. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
