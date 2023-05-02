Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

