CIBC Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.00.

CPX stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$40.06 and a 12-month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.316568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

