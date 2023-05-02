Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.88. 350,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.09 and a 200 day moving average of $442.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

