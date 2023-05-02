Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,553,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,201,715. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

