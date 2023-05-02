Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 918,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 571,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

