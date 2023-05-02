Citigroup Raises MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target to €242.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup to €242.00 ($265.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

