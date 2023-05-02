Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.51

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 1791124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

