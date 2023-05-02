Civic (CVC) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Civic (CVC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Civic has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $99.27 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

