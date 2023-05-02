CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.2 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. CK Asset has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKGF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

