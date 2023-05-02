Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

