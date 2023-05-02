Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. 1,697,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $168.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $149.20.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 423.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

