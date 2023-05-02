Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18-7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.55.
CLX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. 1,697,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.
