Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $93.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.