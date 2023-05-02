Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

