CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.