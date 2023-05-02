Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) PT Raised to $53.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

