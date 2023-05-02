Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Codexis Stock Down 3.5 %
CDXS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 331,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,492. Codexis has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
